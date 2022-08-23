BLM to Supply Condoms At Sand Music Festival      

One of the leading Health Service Providers in the Country, Banja La Mtsogolo (BLM), says will provide high quality Manyuchi Premium Condoms to this year’s Sand Music Festival patrons.

Country Director for Banja La Mtsogolo, Tenaw Bawoke, disclosed the development on Tuesday after donating MK10 Million towards this year’s Sand Music Festival to be held in Salima.

Bawoke said they have decided to support the event looking at its importance and health requirements.

“At the Festival, BLM will have a team of dedicated health providers providing health care in form of counseling, screening for non-communicable diseases, and providing first aid treatment.

BLM will also supply high quality Manyuchi Premium Condoms to the festival patrons,” said Bawoke.

On his part, Lucius Banda, Impact Events Management Director said the festival brings together a lot of people therefore issues of health should be looked at.

He has also hailed BLM for the support saying it will go a long way in ensuring that the festival runs smoothly.

Sand Music Festival is Malawi’s hallmark event that draws together tourists, local people, business, youth, community organizations, media and visitors from all over the World on an annual basis to celebrate the Malawi’s’ s richness, diversity, dynamism and heritage.

The festival features music, dance, poetry, comedy, disruptive entertainment, sports, and drama.