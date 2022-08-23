Lilongwe Technical College to dress primary schools with desks

By Patricia Kapulula

Lilongwe, August 23, Mana: Lilongwe Technical College (LTC) has secured a K36 million worth of contract from Press Trust to produce desks for primary schools across the country as one way of addressing the challenge of inadequate desks in most schools.

Principl for Lilongwe Technical College, Suzgika Mvalo, told Malawi News Agency (MANA) in an interview that the production of the desks will accord students a hands on learning experience that they can use even after their apprenticeship.

He described the deficiency of desks in primary schools as very high and of concern hence the contract will go a long way in addressing that challenge.

“The college has been contracted to produce 720 desks for primary schools. As a training institution we train students in various skills and this will impact positively on our students because the students will be gaining vital skills, as we are producing these desks, which they can translate once they graduate,” he said.

Tamandani Kambalame, a Plumbing Student is excited to be part of the production team saying it will accord her hands on skills.

The college has engaged students from vocational courses to be part of the production of desks.

“I am excited to be part of the production team because I’m gaining experience. I’m appealing to girls not to fear to engage in such skills because it is not hard. What they need is to be passionate what they are doing,” she said.

The desks will be distributed to selected schools across the country. The needs assessment for the beneficiaries of the desks was done by Press Trust, who already have a list of schools to benefit.