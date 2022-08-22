Malawian Pastor Arrested for ‘Fingering’ Two Women

Police in Lilongwe has arrested a 30-year-old pastor from Maye, Nathenje for allegedly touching and inserting his fingers into the private parts of two sisters in the name of cleansing them from evil spirits.

Confirming the arrest, Lilongwe Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu said Juma Njera of Come to Jesus Ministries invited the two sisters aged 17 and 24 to his house for special prayers on Saturday.

Chigalu said Njera had prophesied to them that they were possessed with demons that needed deliverance quickly.

“On arrival at around 19:00 hours, the sisters were first given the so called holy water to wash their faces for the demons to go out,” said Chigalu.

He said Njera then told the sisters that the anointing water was failing to effectively work because the girls’ evil spirits entered them through their private parts hence, there was a need for special deliverance by physically touching the affected parts.

“The suspect then ordered the victims to remove their clothes and started inserting his fingers into the girls private parts, one by one claiming that it was the only way the demons would be defeated,” Chigalu said.

According to Chigalu, when Njera finished touching the girls, he escorted the victims home since it was dark.

He said the sisters narrated the whole ordeal to their parents who later took them to Nathenje Police Post to report the matter and led to the arrest of the suspect who has since been charged with two counts of indecent assault.