ESCOM LIED: EGENCO Mum on Power Prices

The Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) has refused to disclose the prices for electricity from different power stations that it supplies to Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) citing the power purchase agreement between Escom and Egenco is confidential.

Egenco is appearing before a joint committee of Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change, Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament and Parliamentary Committee on Trade

Egenco is alleging that it is failing to give information due to presence of the media at the meeting.

However, co-chairperson of the joint committee Welani Chilenga said Escom was able to communicate about the electricity prices to the public and wondered why Egenco is uncomfortable to give the information.

Speaking at the press briefing, Kumwenda claimed that Escom is dying because it is buying power at K140 per kwh and selling the same at K104 per kwh. He said at this rate, the entity is operating at a loss and, therefore, cannot survive.

But Chilenga also disputed that Escom is buying power at K74.69 per kwh.

He said Escom is buying power from Wovwe at K18.61, Tedzani at K25.37, Kapichira at K29.37, Nkula A K30.30, Nkula B K47.74, JCM Salima K87.48, JCM Golomoti K106.10, Mulanje Hydro K128.90, which is a total average of K59.2 per kwh.

“This is a clear indication that Escom is making profits since it is selling power at K104 per kwh,” he said.

“Nobody can dispute these figures, and it is strange that Escom is telling Malawians that it are buying power at K140 per kwh, how is that possible?” wondered Chilenga.