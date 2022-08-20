spot_img
Saturday, August 20, 2022
MACRA Revokes License for Bakili Muluzi’s Joy Radio

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has revoked radio content licenses for Bakili Muluzi’s Joy Radio, Capital Radio and Sapitwa FM for failing to pay annual license fees.

In a statement made available to Malawi Voice on Saturday MACRA’s Director General, Daudi Suleman, said the revocation of licenses will be effective 30 Days from 19 August 2022.

“Joy Radio, Capital Radio and Sapitwa FM are free to apply, in future, for a content license if they have no outstanding regulatory issues with MACRA,” reads the statement in part

According to Daudi, Joy Radio, Capital Radio and Sapitwa FM of Mulhako Wa Alhomwe owe the regulatory authority MK 18,115992, MK14, 199,000 and MK13, 926,182 respectively.

