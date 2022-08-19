Gang of 11 Employees Arrested for Stealing Cooking Oil Worthy MK0.5 Million at Sunseed Oil Limited

Lumbadzi Police in Lilongwe has arrested a 25-year old Thoko Bwanali and 11 others for stealing cooking oil worthy MK500, 000.

Police Publicist for Lumbadzi, Felix Kwinyani, has confirmed the development saying the suspects are employees of Sunseed Oil Limited.

According to Kwinyani, the suspects are suspected to have stolen 8 Jerricans of cooking oil from the company.

“3 out of 8 and half Jerricans of cooking oil have been recovered from a business man in Lumbadzi Titani Chapata who is also in the cooler for the offence of receiving stolen properties,” said Kwinyani

Meanwhile, the suspects have confessed that they have been stealing the company’s commodities.