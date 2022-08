Malawi senior women’s football team, the scorchers captain Tabitha Chawinga has officially signed a one-year loan deal with Italian side Inter Milan.

Chawinga, who launched her career with Lilongwe outfit DD Sunshine, has joined the team from Chinese side Wuhan Jiangda.

Tabitha has left behind her younger sister Temwa in China who is also a top striker for Wuhan Jiangda.