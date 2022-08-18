spot_img
Thursday, August 18, 2022
XENOPHOBIA: Angry Small-Scale Traders Attack Foreign Nationals Plying Trade in Blantyre

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Angry Small-scale traders in Blantyre today stormed Ndirande to start removing foreign nationals plying small-scale businesses in the township, Zodiak Online has reported.

General Secretary of the small-scale business operators association, Tennyson Mulumbira, says this followed the expiry of 24-hours they gave the government to vacate the refugees and asylum seekers to go to Dzaleka Refugees Camp in Dowa.

According to Zodiak Online, Police from Ndirande station intervened to bring calm in the township through dialogue.

Officer-in-Charge for the station, Isaac Norman, says they have scheduled a meeting later today with the concerned parties.

