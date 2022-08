Mzuzu City Mayor Councillor Gift Desire Nyirenda of the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is in police custody for defiling a 14-year old niece.

Police Publicist for Mzuzu, Paul Tembo, has confirmed the development saying Nyirenda is suspected yo have defile the minor several times.

Nyirenda, who is also ward Councillor for Luwinga Ward, will appear in Court to tomorrow on Monday.