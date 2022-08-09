spot_img
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
‘Either We Close ESCOM or Increase Tariffs’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) says there is a need to adjust upward end-user tariffs if the power utility body is to sustain its operations.

ESCOM’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kamkwamba Kumwenda, said this on Tuesday during a presser in Blantyre.

He said the state-owned power utility body has been operating at a loss, which cumulatively stands at K112 billion since its unbundling in 2018.

According to Kumwenda, Escom currently buys electricity from power producers at K140 per kilowatt per hour but sells it to the end-user at K104 per kilowatt per hour, a thing he said is crippling operations.

“Escom is dying. The choice is ours; either we close Escom or increase tariffs,” Kumwenda said.

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi Limited is the state-owned power transmission and distribution company in Malawi.

