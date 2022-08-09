MUST Constructing MK15 Billion Lab Complex, Two Lecture Theatres

Vice Chancellor for the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Professor Address Malata, has disclosed that the university is constructing what will be the largest laboratory complex in the country.

Professor Malata, speaking on the sidelines of a SAVE project meeting, says in tandem with the university’s mandate, the K15 billion laboratory will have state of the art technology and equipment that will help development endeavors of the country and also provide a training platform for students.

The laboratory complex is being built with funding from the Government of Malawi. However, under the SAVE project, MUST is also constructing two 250 seater lecture theatres.

MUST on Tuesday hosted a meeting of the Project Steering Committee (PSC) for the Skills for a Vibrant Economy (SAVE) Project.

The PSC is a decision-making body that provides overall strategic guidance for successful achievement of the SAVE project.

The SAVE project is a US$100 million project that became effective on 14th October 2021 and will run over a period of five years from 2021 to 2026.

It is being implemented across the country in nine Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and seven National Technical Colleges (NTCs) and other education and training related institutions.