Nyasa Bullets Drawn Against Simba SC of Tanzania in CAF Champions League  

Malawi’s Tnm Super League defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, have been paired against Simba SC Tanzania in the preliminary round of the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

This follows a draw which conducted today at Cairo in Egypt to mark the beginning of a journey to the 2022/23 season of both TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies Confederation Cup.

The first round matches will be played on the weekend of 9 to 11 September with the return matches being played on 16 to 18 September, 2022.

Winner between the two teams will play Zambia’s Red Arrow or Angola’s Premiro Agosto in the second qualifying round on the weekend of 7 to 9 October, with the second legs being played from 14 to 16 October, 2022.