MALAWIANS CAN’T BREATH: Chakwera Challenged to Subsidize Basic Commodities

SALAMU: Malawians are suffering

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance Administration have been asked to subsidize basic commodities on the market such as fertilizer, cooking oil, fuel sugar and salt.

Social and political commentator Rodney Salamu made the appeal through a video clip made available to the publication. He said Malawians are struggling to buy basic commodities due to exorbitant prices.

“Prices of basic commodities have rapidly gone up in the country and most Malawians cannot afford them, as such we are calling upon president Chakwera’s administration to subsidize all basic commodities,” said Salamu

He further called upon Chakwera administration to introduce universal fertilizer subsidy as one way of fighting hunger, saying the current Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) has proved to be a failed project.

“Government must introduce a universal fertilizer subsidy, that’s the only way to make fertilizer accessible to all people thereby beating hunger in the process,” said Salamu adding AIP is only creating hunger as only few selected individuals have access to the program.

The cost of living in Malawi is $553 (MK549, 976), which is 1.69 times less expensive than the world average, thus according to costofliving.org.

Malawi ranked 156th out of 197 countries by cost of living and the 156th best country to live in.

Rhodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator based in Chitipa district. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

