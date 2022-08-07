GET TO KNOW BRIGHT MSAKA: DPP Presidential Hopeful

MSAKA: Set to try his luck at DPP indaba

Get to know Bright Msaka SC-The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) eastern region Vice President who has declared his interest to join the race for the DPP presidency at the convention slated for 2023.

BUT WHO IS BRIGHT MSAKA SC? Here is his profile;

Bright Msaka SC (Senior Counsel) is a Malawian politician, long serving diplomat, a former cabinet minister in different portfolios, former Secretary to the President and Cabinet for a period of Nine (9) years and a lawyer by profession who was born on 4th October 1959.

He is the current Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Eastern Region and a Member of Malawi Parliament for Machinga Likwenu Constituency since May 2019.

BACKGROUND:

Bright Msaka SC was born in Zomba district from the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kuntumanje. He did his Primary school education at Nkasaulo F. P school in Machinga District and proceeded to Zomba Catholic Secondary School (also known as Box 2) where he obtained his Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE).

He then later got selected to University of Malawi, Chancellor College in 1978 to further his studies from where he graduated with a Law Degree in 1983.

He holds LLB (Hons) from University of Malawi (UNIMA)-Chancellor College, Masters of Science (MSc) in Global Management from University of Salford in the United Kingdom(UK), a Public Private Partnerships (PPP) Diploma from IP3, Washington DC.

He got Conferred the Status of Senior Counsel (SC) in 2009.

EARLY CAREER:

Bright Msaka SC was admitted to practice as a lawyer in Malawi from 1983 and his areas of emphasis were Commercial litigation, Personal Injury liability claims, Restructuring, Insurance Claims, Libel, Civil and Criminal Litigation.

His major clients were Banks, Road Construction companies, Tobacco Companies, International Shipping companies, Insurance Companies, Trading Corporations, and Motor Vehicle Franchise Holders

He also served as an academician as follows;

1. 1987-1992: Examiner, English Company Law for ACCA Accountants board.

2. 1992-1993: Examiner, Malawi Company Law for ACCA Accountants board.

3. 1993-1994: Lecturer in Law (Civil Procedure), University of Malawi, Chancellor College, Zomba.

DIPLOMATIC CAREER

After a successful legal and academic career of over ten years, Bright Msaka SC accepted to serve as a diplomat in several postings as follows:

1. High Commissioner for the Republic of Malawi to Canada

Duration: 12 Jan 1995- Sept 1998

He was appointed by Malawi’s first democratically elected President, His Excellency Dr. Bakili Muluzi who served as Malawi President from 1994-2004.

2. Malawi Delegate to the 6th (Legal) Committee of the United Nations

Duration: 1995 and 1997

He was appointed by Malawi’s first democratically elected President, His Excellency Dr. Bakili Muluzi who served as Malawi President from 1994-2004.

3. High Commissioner of the Republic of Malawi to the United Kingdom

Duration: September 1998 to December 2003

He was appointed by Malawi’s first democratically elected President, His Excellency Dr. Bakili Muluzi who served as Malawi President from 1994-2004.

4. Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to Portugal

Duration: 18th May 2000-2001

He was appointed by Malawi’s first democratically elected President, His Excellency Dr. Bakili Muluzi who served as Malawi President from 1994-2004.

5. Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to Sweden

Duration: 24 May 2000-2003

He was appointed by Malawi’s first democratically elected President, His Excellency Dr. Bakili Muluzi who served as Malawi President from 1994-2004.

6. Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to Norway.

Duration: 21 Nov 2000 – 2003

He was appointed by Malawi’s first democratically elected President, His Excellency Dr. Bakili Muluzi who served as Malawi President from 1994-2004.

7. Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to The Kingdom of Denmark

Duration: June 2002- 2003

He was appointed by Malawi’s first democratically elected President, His Excellency Dr. Bakili Muluzi who served as Malawi President from 1994-2004.

8. Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to Finland

Duration: 25 Jan 2001- 2003

He was appointed by Malawi’s first democratically elected President, His Excellency Dr. Bakili Muluzi who served as Malawi President from 1994-2004.

9. Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to Iceland

Duration: 13 March 2002- 2003:

He was appointed by Malawi’s first democratically elected President, His Excellency Dr. Bakili Muluzi who served as Malawi President from 1994-2004.

10. Presidential Special Envoy to various countries

Duration: Sep 1998- 2003

He was appointed by Malawi’s first democratically elected President, His Excellency Dr. Bakili Muluzi who served as Malawi President from 1994-2004.

LATE CAREER:

Bright Msaka SC has served in the Malawi government’s civil service and in the Presidential cabinet in the following capacities:

1. Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet and Deputy Head of the Malawi Public Service

Duration: Jan 2004- June 2004

2. Chief Secretary to the Government, and Secretary to the President and Cabinet and Head of the Malawi Public Service

Duration :June 2004- March 2013,

He was appointed by Malawi’s 3rd President after Independence, late Ngwazi , Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika who was the President of Malawi between 2004 to 2012.

3. Minister of Lands, Housing, Physical Planning, Surveys and Urban Development

Duration: June 2014 to April 2015.

He was appointed by Malawi’s fifth President, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika who was the State President of Malawi between June 2014 to June 2020.

4. Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining. Responsible for Mineral Resources, Energy, Environment, Conservation, Climate Change, National Parks, Wild Life, Forestry Duration: April 2015 – 2017

He was appointed by Malawi’s fifth President, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika who was the State President of Malawi between June 2014 to June 2020.

5. Minister of Education, Science and Technology

Duration: 2017 to 2019

He was appointed by Malawi’s fifth President, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika who was the State President of Malawi between June 2014 to June 2020.

6. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Duration: June 2019 to June 2020

He was appointed by Malawi’s fifth President, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika who was the State President of Malawi between June 2014 to June 2020.

OTHER PUBLIC APPOINTMENTS

Between the period of 2004 and 2013, Bright Msaka SC was appointed in several positions as follows:

1. Chairman, Inter-Ministerial Committee on Human Rights and Democracy

2. Chairman, Democracy Consolidation Programme

3. Chairman, National Refugees Committee

4. Chairman, National Anti-Terrorism Committee

5. Chairman, Disaster Preparedness and Relief Committee.

6. Chairman, National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA).

BOOKS AND SELECTED PUBLICATIONS

Bright Msaka SC has authored a book called, The Modern Diplomat-A Beginners Handbook .

The following are the published Articles by Bright Msaka SC:

1. Cloning Democracy. Malawi, 2002

2. Poor Galileo. (The Role of the Church in Malawi Politics). Malawi, 2002.

3. Democracy and Oxymorons. Malawi, 1999.

4. Of Independent Candidates and Democracy. Malawi, 1999

5. Justice with One Eye Open. Malawi, 1998.

SELECTED PUBLIC SPEAKING ENGANGEMENTS

1. The Challenges of a New African Democracy. Address to the Conservative Foreign and Commonwealth Council, London, 20th February, 2003.

2. Malawi and Food Security. Address to the International Development Committee, Westminster, 16th July 2002.

3. The Myth About Malawi’s Strategic Grain Reserves. Address to a Seminar, London 11th July 2002.

4. AIDS. Address to a Seminar, London, 11th May 2002.

5. Why Africa Matters. Address to Eton College, Windsor, 6th October 2000.

6. Patriotism. National Day Celebrations. London, July 2001.

7. Democracy Second Time Around. Address to the University of Edinburgh, 3rd November 1999.

OTHER KEY SELECTED ROLES AND ACTIVITIES

Bright Msaka SC has been engaged in several key roles and activities as listed below:

1. Patron, Malawi Foundation (A UK Charity) 1998-2002.

2. Patron, Malawi International AIDS Network (A UK Charity) 1998-2003.

3. Member, Mwanza Accident Commission of Inquiry, 1994.

4. Member, The Rotary Club of Ottawa, 1995-1998.

5. Delegate, International Bar Association, New York, 1990.

6. Delegate, National Constitutional Conferences for Multiparty Democracy in Malawi, 1993-1994.

7. Director, Royal Commonwealth Society, Ottawa Branch, 1997-1998.

8. Malawi Representative to the Southern Africa Moot Court Competition, Lusaka, Zambia, 1983.

9. School Representative, National Top of the Class Quiz Competition.

10. School Prefect, Zomba Catholic Secondary School, 1977-1978

11. Chairman, Students’ Christian Organisation of Malawi, 1977

12. Chairman, Young Christian Students’ Organisation, 1980

PERSONAL LIFE:

Bright Msaka SC was born in a family of Eight (8) children, three brothers and four sisters.

He was married to Primrose Msaka who passed on in September, 2011 and he has four children.