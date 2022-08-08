LEADER OF OPPOSITION BATTLE: Nankhumwa wins another round against Chaponda

Facts before the court weigh heavily in favour of him

The High court in Lilongwe has sustained an injunction which 23 Democratic Progressive Party Members of Parliament obtained restraining Mulanje South West legislature George Chaponda from assuming the position of Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Chaponda was appointed to the position by DPP president Peter Mutharika.

In his ruling Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda says in the meantime facts before the court weigh heavily in favor of Kondwani Nankhumwa who is the 23rd claimant in the case and serving Leader of Opposition