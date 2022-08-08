OFF THE WALL OF GREYSON CHAPITA: “Most DPP boys are confused people”

BY GREYSON CHAPITA

The Author Chapita interacts with Bingu sometime back

Most DPP boys are confused people. As long as “Madala team” tells them to sit, they will sit, stand, they will stand, sleep, they will sleep, and they will call that loyalty.

Without shame, some few days ago some went to town chanting “APM ayimanso” and “aliyense okapikisana ndi APM akunyoza DPP”, and today they want us to believe they have changed tunes and are behind Bright Msaka.

Tomorrow, they will be here with some more chants and declarations. Maybe back to some “APM ayimanso” slogans.

It seems most DPP youths dont know what they are worth. Their influence starts and ends with kusenza zithunzi, kutukwana ma candidates ena on behalf of their masters, and circulating CVs, thats all.

They don’t realize their value.. That they have what it takes to make and break these leaders, they seem not to know.

If you ask them the kind of leader they want, i doubt if many would explain. They will be like; tikufuna wachinyamata, eeeeh we don’t want another Lomwe, eeeh tikufuna ophunzira bla bla bla, ok, then what?

But then wait a minute; Malawi has been ruled by ophunzira, non Lomwes, actually Chakwera’s VP is youthful too, and what is there for us as a country to point at as an achievement with all our past leaders?

Don’t be deceived, the “Bright this Bright that” noise is nothing but cosmetic. Unless DPP youths come together and lead in the making of the next DPP President, the future may not look bright anymore.

Look around you will see them, only few are doing the BM chants out of their own conviction… Very few actually

If PAGE house throws another candidate on the ground, they will all be like “the future is Chapita” bla bla bla, so unstable.

A confused bunch that doesn’t know what it wants.. Once they realize what they are worth away from praise singing and being used, then DPP will become what Malawians want as an alternative.

Infact, ndisazichotsemo, ndiziyikemo kuti once we realize that we belong to a generation that has capacity to raise its own leaders, once we realize our worth, once we realize that we have what it takes to make our demands known… Once we do that, then give me that “Bright future” based on such parameters…

I will let the noise pass me by, for now, and will make my choice of a leader known in due course…

As for team Msaka: awa otukwanawa musawalole akuonongelani campaign, we all would love to enjoy a Bright future with a much more united DPP.. Show us that you are Bright indeed.

Signed

GC2022