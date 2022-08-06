spot_img
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Veep Chilima Not Sponsoring Anti-Chakwera Demos –Kaliati

Chilima interacting with UTM women at the airport

UTM Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati says social media reports making rounds that Vice President Saulos Chilima is sponsoring demonstrations in the country are baseless just aimed at tarnishing the party leader’s image.

The outspoken Kaliati made the remarks today in Ntcheu during the launch of a football trophy which will be sponsored by UTM Member of Parliament for Ntcheu West, Simeon Salambula.

Kaliati said that those who are fabricating such stories are enemies of progress with intent to distract the good relationship between President Lazarus Chakwera and Chilima.-ZODIAK ONLINE

