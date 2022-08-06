Malawi Police Chief Yolamu Told to Leave Politics to Politicians

NEW POLICE CHIEF YOLAMU

Fearless Social and political commentator, Rhodney Salamu, has asked the newly affirmed Malawi Police Service (MPS) Inspector General Merlyne Yolamu to be apolitical and leave politics to politicians.

Salamu made the call recently through a video clip made to Malawi Voice which was released barely hours after Parliament affirmed Yolamu as Inspector General of Malawi Police Service.

“We expect the new Inspector General to be apolitical and to discharge her duties in a professional manner,” said Salamu while congratulating Yolamu for being appointed as Inspector General of police.

Salamu has further challenged Yolamu restore Malawians’ trust in the Malawi Police Service and improve in both internal and external communication; saying of the late Police spokespersons have been making contradicting statements.

SALAMU: She must be apolitical

“It is an open secret that most Malawians lost trust in the Police Service; so her (Yolamu) first task should be restoring the public trust,” said Chitipa based commentator Salamu.

Yolamu has replaced Dr. George Kainja who was fired in June this year by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for on corruption allegations.

The New Inspector General was born on 22 August, 1963 and she joined the Malawi Police in 1985 and rose through different ranks within the Malawi Police Service.

She holds a Master’s degree in Public policy obtained in 2013 at University of London and Bachelor’s degree in Human resources obtained at University of Malawi – Chancellor College in 2010.

Rhodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator based in Chitipa district. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

