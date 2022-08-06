Presidential Charity Initiatives Address Some Gaps in Societies

By Tione Andsen

One of the Organising Committee member Justice Ken Manda poses for a photo with President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace-pic by Lisa Kadango Malango (1)

Lilongwe, August 5, Mana: President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has expressed his willingness to promote charity work as one way of helping less privileged in societies in the country.

He expressed the willingness Friday after unveiled six member committee for the annual Presidential Golf Charity aiming at generating funds to help in charity work at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Press Secretary, Anthony Kasunda said the Office of President receives numerous numbers of requests where communities ask for support in terms of food, school fees and medical.

He said through these requests the President decided to establish Presidential Charity initiative in order to address some of the challenges being faced.

Kasunda pointed out that the Presidential Charity initiative would to use the annual Presidential Golf tournaments as a means to generate funds.

He state that the annual Presidential Golf Tournament Committee has been put in place to ensure that the event to be held on October 8, 2022 should be well organized.

“The President has indicated his desire to participate in the annual golf tournament and was willing to play the 18 holes tournament. This gesture has demonstrated that the President wants to socialize with his people and taking part in such event away from his routine activities of his office, “the Press Secretary added.

He noted that membership of the committee has been drawn Gold Union of Malawi, private sector, sports clubs and event management firm.

He said the funds to be generated from the tournaments would help survivors of cyclones and needy students.

Kasunda added that it would not be proper for some students should drop out of school due to issues of fees hence the initiative to address them.

Chairperson for Presidential Golf Charity who is also present Golf Union of Malawi, Justice Ken Manda said his committee has been formed in order to spearhead the drive to generate funds for charity work.

He said the committee has not yet set a target from the charity event saying they need to look at ways and means to handle it.

Manda said the Golf Charity event should be an annual event starting from this year.

Members of the Presidential Golf Charity committee are Justice Ken Manda, Boyd Luwe, Eric Chapola, Vizenge Kumwenda, Thomas Chafunya and Catherine Matula.