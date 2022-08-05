Malawi Court Adjourns Prophet Bushiri Extradition Case to August 22

FILE: Bushiri’s arrive at the court

Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza has set August 22, as day to deliver her ruling on how witnesses in the Bushiri extradition case should give their testimonies.

The defense lead by lawyer, Wapona Kita, has argued in the court that, it would be inappropriate for witnesses to testify while in South Africa as the state failed to prove why the witnesses cannot travel to Malawi.

The defense shot down another argument by the state that having witnesses travel to Malawi is costly describing this as a non-starter.

The state through Director of Public Prosecutions, Steve Kayuni, mains that witnesses should not travel to Malawi to testify as South Africa has competent courts that can record testimonies for the purposes of use in Malawi courts.

Bushiri and wife Mary Bushiri fled South Africa in 2020 where they are accused of money laundering and fraud.

The South African Government wants the two to be taken to South Africa to answer the charges.