Malawian Movie ‘Tit 4 Tat’ Coming Out Sunday

By Prince Justice Banda

Lilongwe, August 5, Mana: The media landscape and local film industry will soon be revived as a consortium of three studios from Zomba is set to release a new film titled ‘Tit 4 Tat,’ full of education, information and entertainment.

The movie is expected to be released on Sunday August 7, in a bilingual of English and Chichewa. Tit 4 Tat, is a fine product of a collaboration of three studios which include ‘Prime studios, Telabyte Studios and Crash D Visual.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Kondwani Cornwells Chijota the writer of the story behind ‘Tit 4 Tat’ said that the film is all about the decisions and consequences that comes with pursuing money using shameful ways.

“I was inspired by everyday lives, poverty and extreme desires that exist among people to live a fancy life,

Many are those who chose to pursue money in shameful ways but the consequences that comes along with their decisions, left a lot to be desired,” Chijota Said.

He also emphasizes the film was produced not only to entertain but also to educate and inform people of the things that matters in life and that decisions should not be made out of ego but rather rational mind.

Tit 4 Tat will however be premiered in a number of media platforms which include YouTube, television stations across the country, other associated social media platforms and several websites which entertain short movies for easy download to increase people’s access.

Meanwhile, Chijota is urging the general public to take the message from this film very seriously because it depicts events in real life and that it has the capacity to change someone’s life for the better.

In a separate interview with Clement Mambulasa the Founder, Producer and Co-manager of Prime Studios in Zomba which is the leading producing unit of ‘Tit 4 Tat, ‘commended the superb storyline of this movie for the fact that it is based on real life events.

“We have been embarking on a number of thrilling filming projects but the experience we have embraced during production of Tit 4 Tat is exceptional in terms of storyline, content and characterization,” Mambulasa said.

Mambulasa also urges other artists in fine art and film industry to seek and consult them in filming and move production if they aim high to blast and hit media waves with fine products.