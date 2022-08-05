Linda Kunje’s Presidential Convoy Obstruction Case Judgement Today

Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Court will today deliver its judgement involving former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Linda Kunje and her driver Jones Tewesa.

The two are accused of blocking President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy in December 2020.

The two denied the charges which prompted the state to parade four witnesses in the case which took a new twist when Tewesa in his defence told the court that he acted based on instructions from Kunje.

However, the former controversial MEC Commissioner Kunje opted to remain silent in her defence.

