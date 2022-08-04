Susu Case Fails to Start, State Not Ready

Chinese national, Lu Ke, has failed to take plea in a magistrate’s court in Lilongwe this morning as the state was not ready with some disclosures.

Senior State Advocate, Sarah Mwangonde, has since assured the court that the additional disclosures will be made available within seven days.

The defense, through lawyer Andy Kaonga, agreed with the proposal observing, however, that Lu Ke would not take plea in the absence of the disclosures and screening the amended charge sheet.

Lu Ke also known as Susu is facing three fresh charges, money laundering, procurement of a child to perform in public and cyber security crime.