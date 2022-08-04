Bravehearts International Basketball Challenge Returns to Lilongwe

Twimepoki Mangani

Unza Honeys taking on Matero Magic a zambian rivarly during the BIBC(1)

Lilongwe, August 4, Mana: Brave Hearts Basketball Club promises an eventful tournament during the return of the Bravehearts International Basketball Challenge (BIBC) slated for August 4 to 6, 2022 at ABC Blue Gym in Lilongwe.

Assistant Manager for Brave Hearts Basketball Club, Dominic Munyenyembe has told Malawi news Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe on Thursday that this year’s edition of the tournament would display great basketball.

He said that, “We have top teams coming in from countries such as Zambia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe hence it will be competition of the highest level.”

Munyenyembe stated that the Malawian teams are geared for the challenge as this would help them develop even further.

“All the good teams in Malawi will be taking part in the games, including Central Spartans, a youthful team,” the Assistant Manager added.

Secretary General for Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL), Peter Gomani commended Brave Hearts, GY imports and Exports for organising the tournament and urged more companies to help sponsoring in the development of the game.

He said they would continue to support the BIBC and assured there are many areas the country would benefit from such as capacity building.

Coach of Cougars Basketball team, Sebedezani Chidonthe said, “We have been practicing and we want to perform to the best of our ability and we want to use the tournament as an experience for international games to come. We are at a disadvantage when it comes to height but we will use skill and speed to remain competitive.”

Coach for Kamuzu Barracks, Godfrey Kalua, who are debuting the tournament for the very first time believes they would do well in the tournament as they possess the right physique and height.

Team Manager for Lady Dynamites, Susan Mponda said that the team was prepared for the tournament with a blend of seasoned players and rookies which would be more interesting to watch on such a platform.

The men’s pool includes: Cougars, Central Knights, Munali Suns, Kamuzu Barracks, CDH Bank, Matero Warriors, Central Spartans, Magangá and Brave Hearts.

Women’s pool: Brave Hearts, Katan, Ark Angels and Dynamites.

The winners will pocket US$2,000 (approximately K 2 million).

The BIBC tournament started in 2017 and before the four year break due to COVID-19 and the current champions are Matero Magic from Zambia and Brave Hearts Ladies.