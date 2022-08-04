WAITING FOR GODOT: Jobless Nurses to Wait a Bit Longer for Walk-in Interview Results Conducted in February

File Photo: Part of the youth that attended the interviews

Some concerned unemployed nurses and midwives are demanding answers from Ministry of Health on the delay to release results of walk-in interviews which were conducted in February this year.

In a letter to the ministry dated August 2, 2022, the nurses and the midwives who are close to 3,000 say the ministry should also revise locum rates from K40,000 to K100,000 per month to meet the current high cost of living.

The concerned nurses and midwives are from seven cohorts, spanning 2015 to 2021.

In an interview with TIMES360, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Adrian Chikumbe, said nurses and midwives are being recruited by the Ministry of Local Government but pointed out that they have already been briefed and that the results will be released soon.

On the issue of adjusting upwards locum rates, Chikumbe said the concern is understandable and ministry will act on it.