Five win in NBM plc Swipe and win promotion first draw

NBM plc System Development and Implementation Officer Fodrick Nyirongo draws the winners as others look on

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Tuesday conducted the first draw for the ‘Swipe and Win Kizz Daniel promotion’ which saw five people winning standard tickets to the August 27 2022 Kizz Daneil concert in Lilongwe.

NBM plc has partnered with Epic Lifestyle to sponsor the concert at a whopping K40 million and is currently running a promotion which requires its cardholders to use any of the bank’s Point of Sale (POS) machines to win tickets to the concert.

Speaking in Blantyre during the first draw of the promotion where five people won standard tickets each, NBM plc Manager, Cards Acquiring David Tamula said there are 10 standard tickets and 10 VIP tickets to be won during the promotion.

“Our customers are encouraged to use their NBM Visa Card at any National Bank POS machine and they could win a ticket to the concert. We have 10 standard tickets and 10 VIP tickets up for grabs. One transaction at any NB POS is equal to one entry, so I encourage customers to frequently use or swipe so that they increase their chances of getting that ticket,” said Tamula.

NBM plc Manager, Cards Acquiring David Tamula speaks during the first draw of the promotion

He also said those buying the concert tickets through their other digital platforms like Mo626ice, Mo Pay and POS will enjoy massive discounts on the tickets of up to K10,000 or K5,000 depending on the type of ticket.

The five people that won the standard tickets to the concert include Beatrice Chikusa, Beatrice Mwimba, Dolla Chitseka, Kumbukani Rashid and Lucy Ngomba.

Tamula said NBM plc decided to sponsor the concert as they are aware that they will be interacting with most of their customers and prospective customers at the event.

“We also want to use the concert as an opportunity to promote our recently updated Mo626 Digital+, Mo Wallet and Mo Pay. We want to make sure that the NBM brand is visible to the expected high turnout for this concert and for those who want to join our winning brand, we will set up a desk at the concert where we will sort out their financial needs including opening accounts,” said Tamula.