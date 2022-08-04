EthCo powers K4.5 million Crocodile ladies golf  tourney

Mtambo (right) presents the cheque to Luhanga

Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo) has sponsored the Ladies Golf Union of Malawi (LGUOM) annual Crocodile Interclub Challenge to the tune of K4.5 million.

This year’s two-day tournament will be held at Nchalo Golf Club in Chikwawa on 6th and 7th August 2022.

LGUOM vice president Ulemu Luhanga said in an interview yesterday that a record 45 lady golfers will be trekking down the Chikwawa escarpments to compete for the Crocodile Interclub Challenge.

“We have teams from Lilongwe Golf Club, Kasasa Golf Club in Dwangwa, Blantyre Sports Club and the hosts Nchalo Sports Club. The Crocodile Interclub Challenge is played in Teams of 3 players, where 2 best scores at the end of the round will count as Team Score,” said Luhanga

She said the current holders of the Crocodile is Blantyre Sports Club, who will be looking to fiercely defend their title against the hosts, who may have home ground advantage and the other clubs.

Mtambo and Luhanga display the cheque

Luhanga said the annual showcase will also be featuring 5 junior players from Lilongwe and Blantyre.

“Ladies Golf Union of Malawi appreciates the massive support that we have received from EthCo. EthCo has been our partner for years but this year, they have come out bigger and better as the exclusive sponsor of the tournament,” said Luhanga.

EthCo’s Digital Marketing Officer Mphatso Mtambo said the company is geared to spoil the ladies saying they would like to encourage women to play golf.

“Traditionally, only a few women play golf in comparison to men and yet there’s a lot of valuable interaction on the golf course other than the game itself. Business deals are sealed, problems are shared and solved, leads are discovered, and networks are strengthened.”

“Apart from sponsoring the tournament, we intend to create shared value with the ladies and eventually the society by introducing business ideas for the products that we produce so that they can consider partnering with us,” said Mtambo.