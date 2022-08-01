EXPOSED: Read Here How Activist Sylvester Namiwa was Abducted, Names of Thugs Submitted to Police  

The Action Against Impunity (API), is reiterating its position that the right to peaceful demonstrations is a constitutional provision, hence it is non- negotiable.

The call comes in the wake of futile attempts by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) operatives to instill fear in Malawians so that the country should slide back to the era of terror, fear, darkness and death. This barbaric and archaic thinking reared its ugly face on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 when peace loving citizens were reminded of the old MCP regime, following the abduction of the API leader, Mr. Sylvester Namiwa, by some unknown criminals.

Right at the onset, API would like to inform Malawians that Mr. Namiwa survived the heinous attack with six scratches; two cuts on the right leg, two cuts from teeth bite on the right hand, two cuts on the outer throat, one cut on the neck, one cut on the left elbow, a stiff neck and a dislocated left knee. He was treated at ABC clinic in Area 47, Lilongwe.

Secondly, it is important to inform Malawians that all the necessary information and trace marks have been handed over to the Malawi Police Service (MPS) to ease their investigations.

It should be emphasized that the information that has been handed over to the police is complete with names of thugs that claims to have been sent by the ruling MCP elites and those suspected to be behind these barbaric acts.

It is our conviction that our professional and non-partisan police will within a reasonable timeframe conclude its investigations and that the culprits are brought to book. Actually, API was ready to reveal the identities of those involved, those behind it and those that were party to the abduction but could not do so for fear of being seen to be prejudicing the police investigations.

However, API would like to warn the Police that it will not hesitate to reveal such information if it becomes apparent that the police are trying to either drag their feet or shamelessly cover up the culprits.

Quick facts

The incident happened at Area 3, just a few meters before Likuni roundabout along the Nthunthama road while Mr. Namiwa was heading home after the

press briefing held at Crown hotel in Lilongwe on Wednesday, 27 July 2022, as part of the advanced preparations the peaceful demonstrations the following day.

The thugs were using a black Daihatsu without number plates, and trailed Mr. Namiwa up to the scene of the incident, where they blocked the car he was driving soon after overtaking him.

Three bouncers emerged onto the scene and forced Mr. Namiwa out of his car.

It is at this stage that Mr. Namiwa’s golf-shirt and jacket were torn apart and he sustained the two cuts on the right leg as he fought hard not to be hauled into the strangers’ car until he was overpowered.

Motives behind the abduction

After overpowering Mr. Namiwa, the thugs laid bare their motive. The plan was twofold; This gang was supposed to hand over Mr. Namiwa to their ‘masters’ at their ‘Headquarters, Area 43 or Area 10’ where he was to be forced to record a video calling off the July 28, 2022 peaceful demonstrations. Mr. Namiwa refused to betray Malawians that are suffering under this regime!

The other plan was that Mr. Namiwa had to be kept at a safer place until 3pm the following day to stop him from leading the July 28, 2022 demonstrations. Or else risk being killed!

It is also worth pointing out that demonstrations are not organized as a means to raise funds but rather as last resort to force those in power or in authority to act on grievances from the citizens. Mr. Namiwa could not get money from anyone to call off demonstrations not even at gun point as it were.

Just like what Mr. Namiwa did to go straight to police from the hospital, let those making claims that he got money to stop the demonstrations bring forward their evidence.

Notable places

On Wednesday, July 27, the gang drove from Area 3, to Area 13, City Centre to Kawale and Biwi before blindfolding him until Thursday morning when he was unfolded along the Bunda road.

Where Mr. Namiwa was dumped

After long drive in the earth road they connected to M1 road just before Double Vision Secondary school in Nathenje where Mr. Namiwa was pushed out of the car.

The first person to appear on the scene was a man on a motor bike who offered to take him to the Kabaza rank and the oncoming three who helped Mr. Namiwa to sit on the bike after falling down due to the dislocated left knee.

At Double vision Kabaza rank Mr. Namiwa got recognized by the operators and assisted him to phone his mother and wife.

It is worth pointing out that since the abduction at around 3pm on Wednesday up to the time he was pushed out of the car on Thursday July 28, 2022, he neither ate nor drunk anything and it was not clear as to what the thugs did to Mr. Namiwa hence his immediate call was medical attention.

It is for this reason that the wife drove her straight to ABC clinic in are 47 in Lilongwe where he was put on short stay for two hours to monitor his blood pressure that was very high on arrival, stiff neck and general body pains. He also underwent several check-ups, including X-Ray and scanning.

Straight from ABC, Mr. Namiwa was taken to Lilongwe police station where he was recorded a statement.

On Friday, Mr. Namiwa and the police visited key places in the whole scenario to help the police gather information they needed most.

It is against this background that Malawians are eagerly waiting to hear from their police in the nearest possible time and failure to do so, API will be forced to hunt and flush out the suspects!

SIGNED

WELLS KHAMA – CONCERNED CITIZEN 0999368078

MUNDANGO NYIRENDA – CONCERNED CITIZEN 0999759653

GOMEZGANI NKHOMA – MYC 0884380894

ZAINAB HASSAN – CONCERNED CITIZEN 0883476757