DMI to Construct College of Health Sciences, ICT

By Mayamiko Phiri, Contributor

Vice Chancellor for DMI ST John the Baptist University Professor Golden Msilimba

DMI ST John the Baptist University has embarked on a multi-million Kwacha project to construct ICT College in Blantyre and a state of art College Of Health Sciences, the first of its kind in Malawi which will be located in Lilongwe.

Vice Chancellor for DMI ST John the Baptist University, Professor Golden Msilimba, said disclosed the development at the sidelines of DMI University and Ticia counseling Centre graduation in Blantyre.

According to Msilimba upon completion the ICT College will be offering civil, mechanical, electrical engineering courses among some.

While the state of art college of health science will be offering Bachelor Of Science in Nursing, Clinical Medicine, Science Pharmacy, Occupation Therapy, Public Health among some.

Meanwhile, the university has launched ICT for all projects; offering free training to civil servants and security personnel. The project is targeting 4500 government employees at no cost.

Msilimba also stated that National council for higher education (NCHE) recently re assessed education programs at their Mangochi campus and he was optimistic that the results will be out by September, 2022.