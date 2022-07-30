NO RETREAT: Blantyre to Hold ‘Mother of All Demos’ Tuesday  

Chimwaza (Centre), other concerned citizens addressing a presser in Blantyre

Concerned Citizens say they are set to hold mega demonstrations in Blantyre on Tuesday against social ills happening in the country despite attempts by the Tonse government to foil the protests.

The much publicized demonstrations will start at Yannakis in Limbe to Blantyre District Council Office, a distance of about 6 Kilometers, where protesters will deliver a petition to President Lazarus Chakwera through the Blantyre District Commissioner (DC).

A representative for the concerned citizens, Steve Chimwaza, said among others the demonstrations have been organized to protest against high cost of living, rampant corruption, nepotism and selective justice in Tonse alliance administration.

The concerned Citizens are also calling on President Chakwera to scrap presidential immunity and reduce his powers as he promised during the campaign period prior to the presidential elections.

“All is set for the demonstrations,” Chimwaza told journalists at Blantyre Lodge on Saturday adding that: “We know that some government officials are trying hard to stop the demonstrations by hiring ‘thugs’ to threaten us but we are not retreating.”

File: Previous anti-govt demonstrations

He added: “We are calling upon all Malawians of good will, mainly those who are suffering due to president Chakwera’s clueless leadership to join us in the streets to protests. Always remember it is a constitutional right to hold demonstrations”

Chimwaza further called upon President Dr. Chakwera to ‘peacefully’ resign as the president for failing to run state affairs; above all for failing to fulfill Tonse Alliance campaign promises.

“Chakwera has ‘completely’ failed to led the nation to Canaan; he has failed to fulfill even a single promise he made during campaign period as such we are calling for his resignation,” said Chimwaza

President Chakwera is on the record that he promised Malawians during campaign that he would resign if he fails to meet people’s expectations after two years.

KAZAKO: Chakwera is too busy to resign

Recently, Government Spokesperson Gospel Kazako told the media that President Chakwera cannot resign because is ‘too busy fixing’ the country.

According to Kazako, who is also Minister of Information, the duty of fixing the country cannot be done within a space of two years.

The Concerned Citizens and some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the country held similar demonstrations on Thursday in Zomba City, Lilongwe City, Mzuzu City, Mulanje and Thyolo districts.