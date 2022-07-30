spot_img
Sunday, July 31, 2022
SITUATION VERY CRITICAL: Tonse Administration Raises Price Of Maize

By Malawi Voice
Admarc headquarters in Blantyre

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration is facing a heavy criticism from the citizenry for raising maize selling price in Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) depots across the country.

ADMARC has raised maize selling price from K205 to K300 per kilogram(kg) putting a bag of maize weighing 50kg at K15, 000, thus according to a statement from Ministry of Agriculture.

Lungu: ADMARC need to make profits

In an interview with Zodiak Online, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture Gracium Lungu, defended the adjustment, arguing the state grain marketer need to make profits and not loses when selling the staple grain.

He says the ministry consulted with the Ministry of Finance before the decision hence advising authorities to ensure the grain is sold to households not vendors.

However, economist Milward Tobias says the price adjustment is punitive to Malawians owing to the country’s current prevailing economy.

