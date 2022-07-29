Tonse to Blame for Lawlessness

SALAMU: put the blame on Tonse

Social media activist and influencer, Rodney Salamu, has blamed President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Administration failure to fulfill campaign promises as contributing factor to the lawlessness in the country.

Activist Salamu, who is also a critic of President Chakwera’s Tonse Administration, made the blame in a 2 minutes long video clip made available to the publication on Friday.

According to Salamu, the lawlessness in the country signifies that people are ‘tired and traumatized’ with economic hardships they are subjected to under President Chakwera who promised a ‘heaven’ but only to deliver a ‘hell’.

Salamu cited the example of increase in mob justice, robbery, violent protests and suicide cases as some of the lawlessness acts happening in the country.

The recent incidents is that of a Blantyre based woman who assaulted her child to death and other of two women in northern region who were brutally killed by unknown assailants

However, the Chitipa based Salamu, was quick to appeal to Malawians to always respect the laws of the land despite going through economic hardships.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………

Rhodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator based in Chitipa district. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

Contact Details:

Phone: +265991394800

Email:rodanysalam@outlook.com