Chakwera Calls for Unity of Purpose

By Mercy Makuwira

The State President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera speaking to people at Lunzu Market on his way to Lilongwe-Photo Arkangel Tembo,Mana.

Blantyre, July 30, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera has reiterated the need for all Malawians to unite so as to develop the country.

The President said this at Lunzu Trading centre in Blantyre where he stopped to greet people who had gathered and bid farewell to them as he was traveling back to Lilongwe after completing developmental engagements in Southern Region.

“I would like to plead with you; we are all Malawians, it does not matter what we differ in, whether we hold different creeds or political aspirations. As long as we are Malawians, we are all under one Malawian flag, as such, we are all called to develop our country.

“I may be the President of MCP but my aspirations is that I work with all political leaders be it in the Tonse administration or even in opposition, not with an aim of killing other political parties, but rather for all Malawians to unite with one purpose,” said Chakwera.

The President, therefore, asked Malawians not to hold grudges, but advocate for love, saying the country can only develop if Malawians work as one.

The President then assured Malawians that he was aware of the problems Malawians were going through and that government has put in place a number of measures to lessen the impact such as the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loans where all Malawians are eligible to benefit.

“Even if you are in groups of five or ten, if you sit down and formulate business plans, NEEF will provide you loans so that you start businesses. These loans are better than bank loans as the interest is fair,” said Chakwera.

He further said NEEF is currently being well managed with a 70 per cent repayment rate which, he said, will enable more Malawians to stand a chance to access the loans.

The President added that there are currently a number of organizations offering grants to Malawians so that people, even in rural areas, have the opportunity, in the long run the country will develop as it will become self-sufficient.

He said there are plans to increase the number of beneficiaries in Social Cash Transfer Programme.

The President has been in Southern Region for two weeks.

During the period, he carried out a number of engagements, including the official handover of houses for police officers in Mangochi, launch of National Youth Service in Neno and the opening of National Data Centre in Blantyre. Other engagements were hosting the National Anti-corruption conference in Blantyre and the opening of the 32nd Malawi International Trade Fair in the district