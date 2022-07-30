Malawian Gospel Artists in Tanzania for Imago-Dei Tour

By Twimepoki Mangani

Lilongwe, July 30, Mana: Malawian gospel artists, Samuel Mjura Mkandawire and the budding Paul Kachala are in Dar-es-salaam Tanzania as guest artists for Minister Paul Clément’s Imago-Dei album tour.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) ahead of the tour, Samuel Mjura Mkandawire expressed excitement, saying the tour will bring multitudes of people together to praise the name of the Lord.

“I am expecting a great worship experience with people from all nations coming together to lift the name of Jesus,” Mkandawire said.

Mkandawire recalled his initial encounter with Minister Paul Clement on Malawian soil when he performed as a guest artist at a special church gathering.

“The first time I met Paul Clement was when he came to minister in Malawi at International Christian Assembly (ICA) Swahili business seminar in April, this year, and we have been in contact since,” he said.

Paul Kachala also shared his thoughts on the tour through Paul Clément’s social media platform where he said he was looking forward to taking the stage for Jesus Christ.

“I am super excited to be in Tanzania this weekend on the tour with Minister Clement, and I cannot wait to have an amazing time in the presence of the Lord,” Kachala said.

Paul Clement is a Tanzanian worship leader who is touring different provinces in Tanzania, including Dodoma, Tabora, Kahama, Kigoma and Sumbawanga.

The tour in Dar-es-salaam will take place on July 31 at Mbezi Garden. It will include other Tanzanian based supporting artists such as Joel Lwanga, Mak’sudi, Bella Kombo and Franc Jamrack.

The singer and Keyboardist, Samuel Mjura Mkandawire who is also a former Airtel Trace Music Star Season 1 representative, is no stranger in Tanzania as he graced the land in 2018 when he played alongside Ernest Ikwanga at the Sauti Za Busara Festival.

Paul Kachale, singer of the Mwayenela song and a former member of Zathu Banda group, is a growing talent who recently shared the stage with Faith Mussa and American Band, the Afters, who had gigs in Lilongwe and Blantyre in June.

Both Kachala and Mkandawire will have separate sets during their performances on the tour where they will edify the body of Christ in Tanzania with their music.