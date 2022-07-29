Neno to roll out cholera vaccine

By Salome Gangire

Neno Director of Health and Social services Dr Grace Momba taking a dose of the vaccine

Neno, July 29, Mana: Neno District Health Office will on August 1, 2022 roll out oral Cholera vaccine in the district to contain further spread of the disease.

Briefing members of District Executive Committee (DEC) on Thursday at District Hospital conference room, Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Coordinator, Kondwani Chitembeya said the vaccine will be rolled in the district targeting all age groups.

He said that, “The vaccine is a two dose and will be rolled out from August 1 to 5, 2022 for the first dose and August 22 to 26, 2022 for the second dose.

Chitembeya said the campaign targets people from one year and above to mitigate further spread of the disease which has hit the district hard.

He said the campaign would use different approaches like static and mobile clinics and village to village approaches in order to reach out to a lot of people.

The IDSR Coordinator said the Cholera vaccine if taken two doses protects an individual for a period of three years.

Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) for Neno, Dr Grace Momba said the campaign was targeting 163,000 people in the district.

She encouraged communities in the district to receive the Cholera vaccine to protect themselves from contracting the disease.

Neno District registered first Cholera case in April, 2022 and cumulatively the district has registered 127 cases with two deaths.