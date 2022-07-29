GOOD SAMARITAN’ K MOTORS AWARDED FOR REPAIRING AMBULANCES FOR FREE, OUTSTANDING SERVICES

K Motors CEO Mansoor (Left) receiving the awards

One of the country’s outstanding Vehicle repairing and panel beating company, K Motors has being decorated with two awards.

The Chief Executive Officer (CE0) for K Motors Karim Mansoor received the awards courtesy of Liquid Visions Malawi at a red-carpet event held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

The first award was a special recognition towards his contribution to the health sector. Mr Karim through his K Motors has been repairing ambulances for free from across the country.

The second award was an appreciation for an outstanding motor vehicle services through his K Motors.



K Motors embarked on a project of repairing ambulances in public hospitals some months ago after noting challenges health facilities were facing due to inadequate number of ambulances.