NBM plc gives K1 million to Rotaract Club for project

Mtuwa (right) presents the cheque to Mhone

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has supported the Blantyre Rotaract Club project of building an eco-friendly library for a primary school with a K1 million donation.

NBM plc Service Centre Manager for Henderson Street Service Centre Tamara Mtuwa said the listed commercial bank decided to support the eco-friendly library project at Ndirande Primary school because it believes in supporting education especially for the young ones.

Blanyre Rotaract Club, a service club for young men and women aged 18 to 30 who are dedicated to community and international service, has embarked on the eco-friendly library project which will cost K14 million, according to its president-elect Khumbo Mhone.

“As a good corporate citizen, NBM plc strives to make a difference to the lives of the less privileged by laying an educational foundation especially for the pupils of Ndirande Primary School through the eco-friendly library that Blantyre Rotaract Club is building,” said Mtuwa.

Mtuwa (right) and Mhone (left) display the cheque

Mhone thanked NBM plc for the donation saying it will go a long way in making the project a success.

“We have an induction dinner for my presidency of the club tomorrow in Blantyre where we hope to raise more money to make our project a success. We appreciate the donation from NBM plc, we have been hoping to reach out to the corporate world to help us with our project and NBM plc has heeded to our call,” said Mhone.

The Blantyre Rotaract Club , a ‘small version’ of the Blantyre Rotary Club, attracts young people aged between 18 and 30 with a purpose of providing opportunity for the members to enhance their knowledge and skills that will assist in personal development and address the physical and social needs of the community.