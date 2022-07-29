MyBucks Commits to Promoting Saving Culture

By Moses Nyirenda

Nkosi (Far left)-during the first draw of ‘Sizoni yanga’ promotion

Lilongwe, July 29, Mana: MyBucks Banking Corporation-Malawi Marketing and Customer Experience Manager, Lindani Nkosi, has expressed the bank’s committed to promoting the culture of saving among its customers in the country.

She made the remarks on Friday at its head office in Lilongwe during the first draw of MyBucks Promotion dubbed Sizoni yanga which, among other things, aims at encouraging MyBucks customers to embrace the culture of saving of their earnings.

Nkosi said with Sizoni yanga promotion, as a bank they want to help their customers save their money for future use.

“Even though times are hard, there is still need for our customers to save their money because in future they would want to do something that needs money and if they do not have something in their bank account that would be a challenge.

“For this reason, with Sizoni yanga Promotion, we want to inculcate the saving culture among our customers so that they should be able to keep and save money for the future,” Nkosi said.

She added that, apart from promoting the culture of saving among the customers, Sizoni yanga Promotion was also launched as another way of appreciating the support that MyBucks customers render to their bank.

“Essentially, this promotion underlines the fact that the support we get from our customers keeps us motivated to do more and grow our base with customer-centered solutions,” she said.

Sizoni yanga Promotion was launched on June 21, 2022 and will run up to November 21, 2022.

In order to qualify for the promotion, MyBucks customers with savings account are supposed to deposit K50, 000 to their account and maintain it as a minimum account balance for a period of one month.

Similarly, customers with current account are also supposed to deposit K50, 000 to their account and maintain it as a minimum account balance for a period of one month.

In addition, those with fixed deposit account are supposed to deposit K100, 000 to their account and maintain it as a minimum account balance for a period of one month.

Through the promotion, lucky customers stand a chance to win any of the following prizes: five-day trip to Seychelles; a four plate gas cooker; 15m x 30m plot; MyBucks Branded T-Shirts and shopping vouchers.

According to MyBucks Banking Corporation Malawi Marketing and Customer Experience Manager, consolation prizes draws for the promotion will be conducted on a fortnight basis.

In the first draw of the promotion, lucky MyBucks customers went away with either MyBucks Branded T-Shirts or K20, 000 shopping vouchers.