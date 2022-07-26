Protesters ‘Symbolically’ Seal Off ACB Offices

Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa za Malawi, a grouping that organised demonstrations in Lilongwe, has symbolically sealed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices.

The symbolic closure took place at Lilongwe District Commissioner’s offices in the city.

Lead member, Redson Munlo after delivering four petitions to Lilongwe DC, Lawford Palani said the ACB Director Martha Chizuma is now barred from executing her duties.

The four letters have been addressed to President Chakwera, Parliament, the Chief Justice and the ACB.

The group is demanding the resignation of Chizuma over her leaked audio clip in which she was heard openly sharing delicate insights of ongoing investigations and how she plans to tackle them.