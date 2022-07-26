Mr. Malawi Winner to Get MK3 Million

Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Association of Malawi (WAM) has announced that winner for this year’s Mr. Malawi Contest will pocket MK3 Million.

WAM President Arox Kamng’ona confirmed the development in an interview with a private radio station.

He said the contest has been slated for 29 October at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Last year, the winner Emmanuel ‘Musclemanzy’ Muhuwa received 1 Million Kwacha.

Meanwhile, Former champion, Chimwemwe Kajamu, who pulled out of last year’s event, over lower prizes, has hailed authorities for the hike in prize money.