PAC CHAIR JOYCE CHITSULO ATTENDS HIGH LEVEL PARLIAMENTARY CONFERENCE IN ZAMBIA

Chitsulo (Second from right) poses for a photo with some of the delegates

A high-level parliamentary conference entitled “Post-Election Seminar organized by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association(CPA) has been opened in Lusaka, Zambia with Public Appointments Committee Chairperson(PAC) Joyce Chitsulo representing Malawi Parliament at the conference.

The four-day conference will run from 25th July to 28th July, 2022.

The Commonwealth conference which has been opened by Zambian Speaker of Parliament Nellie K. Mutti has drawn participants from many Commonwealth countries.

The CPA Secretary General Stephen Twigg will also provide a virtual address to delegates.

The CPA aims at prompting knowledge of the constitutional, legislative, economic, social and cultural aspects of parliamentary democracy.

The CPA is an international community of 180 Parliaments and Legislatures working together to deepen the Commonwealth’s commitment to the highest standards of democratic governance. It was founded in 1911.

Some of the notable figures attending the conference as well are Speaker of KwaZulu Natal, Nontembeko Nothemba Boyce, Chairperson of Oversight and ICT in South Africa, CT Frolick, Secretary to the National Council of Namibia Johannes Namiseb, Secretary General of African Development Community Parliamentary Forum, Boemo Sekgoma and others.