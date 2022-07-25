Malawians to Hold Fresh Anti-Martha Chizuma Protests Tomorrow

A grouping calling itself “Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa” is tomorrow on Tuesday expected to hold Anti-Martha Chizuma demonstrations in Lilongwe.

The group is demanding the resignation of Chizuma as Director Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) over her leaked audio clip.

According to the leader for the group Redson Munlo, the demos will start from the DC’s office up to city centre where they will seal office of the ACB Director General.

In a pure gossip episode with a male friend on the other end of the line, Chizuma was heard openly sharing delicate insights of ongoing investigations and how she plans to tackle them.