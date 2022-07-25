spot_img
spot_img
27.5 C
New York
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawians to Hold Fresh Anti-Martha Chizuma Protests Tomorrow

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A grouping calling itself “Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa” is tomorrow on Tuesday expected to hold Anti-Martha Chizuma demonstrations in Lilongwe.

The group is demanding the resignation of Chizuma as Director Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) over her leaked audio clip.

According to the leader for the group Redson Munlo, the demos will start from the DC’s office up to city centre where they will seal office of the ACB Director General.

In a pure gossip episode with a male friend on the other end of the line, Chizuma was heard openly sharing delicate insights of ongoing investigations and how she plans to tackle them.

Previous articlePresident Chakwera Directs Activation of Open Government Partnership
Next articleMet Warns of Chiperoni Winds Tonight
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc