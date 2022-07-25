spot_img
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Met Warns of Chiperoni Winds Tonight

Malawi Voice
Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (Met) has warned that from tonight, Malawi will experience Chiperoni weather conditions and strong Mwera winds on Lake Malawi and other lakes.

In an interview with Zodiak Online Met Director at the Department, Lucy Mtilatila, said the extreme weather conditions will happen for the next four days, hence, warning lake users and fishermen to refrain from all fishing activities during the period.

Mtilatila further tipped Malawians to dress properly as there will be harsh cold conditions coupled with rain showers and strong winds.

