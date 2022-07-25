FREEDOM IS COMING TOMORROW: Malawi Court Grants Bail to Freedom Fighters

The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has granted bail to eight leaders of Human Rights Ambassadors who were arrested on July 22, 2022 during their demonstrations against alleged selective injustices in the judiciary.

The eight are being accused of an act of intent of disrespecting court proceeding and causing violence.

During his court bail judgement, Magistrate Amran Phiri said the state failed to articulate how the release of the accused persons will interfere with the investigations.

He, however, asked the accused persons to provide one surety with K150, 000 each, K500, 000 non cash bond, surrender their travel documents, report to police once every fortnight and to seek police consent whenever they want to move out the region.