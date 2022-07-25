spot_img
Monday, July 25, 2022
Court Reserves Ruling on DPP MPs Injunction Against Appointment of George Chaponda as Opposition Leader

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
File: Nankhumwa and Mutharika

High Court in Lilongwe has reserved its ruling on whether to sustain or vacate an injunction that some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators obtained stopping George Chaponda from being recognised as leader of opposition and also stopping DPP from firing Kondwani Nankhumwa as leader of opposition.

The members of Parliament (MPs) want the injunction to be sustained while Chaponda and Democratic Progressive Party want the injunction vacated.

The court is also expected to make a ruling on an application for injunction that Nankhumwa made separately.

The said DPP MPs and Nankhumwa are challenging the appointment of Chaponda as leader of opposition saying they were not part of the meeting where Chaponda was chosen leader of opposition.

They argue that as DPP MPs they have a right to be part of such decisions.- (Source: Nation Online)

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

