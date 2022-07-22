We Can Stay Quiet For So Much But Not For Corruption- Lucius Banda

We need to fight corruption -Banda

Musician-cum Politician Lucius Banda has asked Malawians to join hands in the fight against corruption which is now rampant in both private and public sector.

Banda, who is one of the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s aides, made the call through a statement posted on his official facebook page.

“Corruption raises the standard of life artificially so high, that those who don’t do it look like they are lazy or not smart enough. It brings desperation and turn our boys into thieves and our girls into prostitutes.

But soon we will realize that if it was not for corruption some of those who seem poor are actually richer than those we think a rich,” posted Banda

He further said: “We Can Stay Quiet for So Much but Not for Corruption”

In a related development, Malawi is expected to hold the National Anti-Corruption Conference from Monday to Tuesday in Blantyre next week under the theme “Resetting the nation’s moral tone”

Among others stakeholders will have an audit of what has been done and needs to be done to win the fight against corruption.

The will also share commitments on how they will participate in the fight against corruption and inspire others to take part in the fight against corruption.