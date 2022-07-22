spot_img
spot_img
25.5 C
New York
Friday, July 22, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

PAC in Closed Door Meeting With Chakwera

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Quasi-Religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), is holding a private meeting with president Lazarus Chakwera at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

PAC Spokesperson, Bishop Gilforld Matonga and Presidential Press Secretary, Anthony Kasunda has confirmed the development.

In an interview with Zodiak Online, Bishop Matonga said the meeting is a follow up on a series of previous engagements with the head of state.

PAC is likely to discuss the recent falling out between Chakwera and his vice Saulos Chilima among other issues.

Previous articleEx-University Students Owe Malawi Over MK 16 Billion      
Next articleWe Can Stay Quiet For So Much But Not For Corruption- Lucius Banda
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc