PAC in Closed Door Meeting With Chakwera

The Quasi-Religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), is holding a private meeting with president Lazarus Chakwera at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

PAC Spokesperson, Bishop Gilforld Matonga and Presidential Press Secretary, Anthony Kasunda has confirmed the development.

In an interview with Zodiak Online, Bishop Matonga said the meeting is a follow up on a series of previous engagements with the head of state.

PAC is likely to discuss the recent falling out between Chakwera and his vice Saulos Chilima among other issues.