Ex-University Students Owe Malawi Over MK 16 Billion      

The Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board (HESLGB) have recovered only K725 million out of K16 billion that graduates owe the institution.

Board’s Chief Executive Officer, Prince Pwetekere, has confirmed the development a short-while ago.

According to Pwetekere, the board has recovered the money through salary deductions and credit reference bureaus.

The Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board in mandated by Parliament to finance access to higher education of needy and deserving students in Malawi.