spot_img
spot_img
25.5 C
New York
Friday, July 22, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Ex-University Students Owe Malawi Over MK 16 Billion      

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board (HESLGB) have recovered only K725 million out of K16 billion that graduates owe the institution.

Board’s Chief Executive Officer, Prince Pwetekere, has confirmed the development a short-while ago.

According to Pwetekere, the board has recovered the money through salary deductions and credit reference bureaus.

The Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board in mandated by Parliament to finance access to higher education of needy and deserving students in Malawi.

Previous articleNamibia’s Desert Jewels Hires Ex-Queens Shooter Mary Waya
Next articlePAC in Closed Door Meeting With Chakwera
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc