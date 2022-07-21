spot_img
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Chakwera ‘Fires’ Auxiliary Teachers

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration through Ministry of Education of Education has terminated the contracts for all auxiliary teachers.

The Secretary for Education, Chikondano Mussa, confirmed the development through a letter made available to the publication.

According to Mussa, the funding for auxiliary teachers’ salaries will be exhausted by July 2022 salary.

“It is against this background that the auxiliary teachers, whose contracts were subsisting beyond 31st July 2022, should be informed that their contracts have been terminated,” reads the letter in part

Ministry of Education has been financing hiring of auxiliary teachers in various schools across the country to support the teaching and learning in schools with high pupil teacher ratio.

