TNM Recruits Over 6,000 Young People

By Hastings Yobe

Lilongwe, Mana: Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) has recruited over 6,000 young people as part of job creation initiative.

Brand and Communications Officer for TNM, Limbani Nsapato, disclosed this recently during the launch of market intervention team hiring activity in Chinsapo township in Lilongwe.

He said that the company was targeting to hire at least 10,000 youth through the initiative.

“For one to be hired as part of the market intervention team it is necessary for the person to have a smart phone and should be below 30 years of age,” Nsapato stated.

He said that the hiring of such individuals has helped to improve the company’s business in the past years as these people help in marketing for the company by representing their products.

“Through this initiative, we have been able to have representatives across the country which has helped us in our other projects such as the Tnm mudziwathu campaign which mostly focuses on engaging with the youth in communitiesto represent Tnm as brand ambassadors across the country,” Nsapato added.

He expressed satisfaction after experiencing huge number of youth who have joined TNM as brand ambassadors or on any other given position as it hashelped inpromoting the company’s business.

One of the youth, who have worked with Tnm in the market intervention team, Gilbert Joseph said it was a thrilling experience as it teaches a person how to become business wise.

“We were paid through commissions that mean you are paid according to how many sells you have made over your given products, which gave usideas on how to sell the products faster so that the commission might be a bit huge,” he said.

Meanwhile, Centre for Youth Empowerment and Civic Education (CYECE) has endorsed the idea saying that it was important for the youth to have skills in social, problem solving, literacy, vocational for employment and meaningful involvement in decision making platforms.